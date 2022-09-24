Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.