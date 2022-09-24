Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,978,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Shares of LLY opened at $311.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

