Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $235.20 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

