EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $221,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

