Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.