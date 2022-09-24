Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.26 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

