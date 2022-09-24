Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $42.57 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

