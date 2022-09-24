Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $80.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

