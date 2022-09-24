Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

