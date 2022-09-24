Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 279,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,400,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 209,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

