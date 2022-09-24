Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

