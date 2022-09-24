First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.57

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $3,153,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 285,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 128.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 67,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

