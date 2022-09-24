Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

