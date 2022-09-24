Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

