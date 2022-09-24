FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.14

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 1745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

