Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $153.66 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

