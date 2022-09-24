Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 157 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

