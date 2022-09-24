Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 20,306 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 470.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Shopify by 645.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 952.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $28.76 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

