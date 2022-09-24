Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 546 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

