Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,439,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,184,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

