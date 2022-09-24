Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 157 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

