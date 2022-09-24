Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

