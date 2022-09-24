Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 239 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after buying an additional 264,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

