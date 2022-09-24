Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 22,807 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

