Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $100.01 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

