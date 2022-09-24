Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

