Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

