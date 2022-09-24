Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $845,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 623,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

NYSE CCI opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.