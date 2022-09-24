Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.