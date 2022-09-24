Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

