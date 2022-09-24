Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.