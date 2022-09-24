Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

