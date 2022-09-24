Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average of $216.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

