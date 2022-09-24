Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

