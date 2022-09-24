Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $100,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

