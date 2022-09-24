Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.