Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.