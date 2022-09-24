Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.13.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

