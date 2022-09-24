Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $52,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

