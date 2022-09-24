Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.