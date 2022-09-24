General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $221.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

