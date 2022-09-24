Grassi Investment Management Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,608.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,182.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 5,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,885.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,351,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
