Grassi Investment Management Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,608.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,182.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 5,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,885.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,351,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.