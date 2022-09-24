Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 15676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

