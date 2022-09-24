Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.73

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 15676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
