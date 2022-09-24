Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.77

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 1772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

