Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 32,602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

