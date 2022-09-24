Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 32,602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
