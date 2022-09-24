Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.87 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

