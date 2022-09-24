IAM Advisory LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
See Also
