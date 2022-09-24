iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

AOR stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

