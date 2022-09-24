iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67.

