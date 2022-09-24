iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

